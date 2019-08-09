Traditional rulers and presidents general of town unions in Enugu State have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the governance efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in sustaining the existing peace, security and good governance.

Rising from a closed-door meeting with Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, the royal fathers and the town union presidents general, who addressed newsmen after the session, said they were satisfied with all the measures taken so far by the governor to enhance the security of the state.

The meeting, which was summoned at the instance of the governor to brief the traditional rulers and the presidents general on the measures being taken by his administration to address the security challenges in the state, was also to seek their support and cooperation.

The traditional rulers, who spoke through Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Lawrence Agubuzu, described Governor Ugwuanyi as ‘God-given.’

“We have had governors in Enugu and we have never had anyone who is as humble, as peace-loving, as effective, as compassionate and as concerned with security as Ugwuanyi.”

Revalidating the ‘Ofo’ (symbol of authority), they gave to Governor Ugwuanyi prior to his reelection, the traditional rulers prayed for God’s guidance, wisdom and good health for the governor as he strives to enhance peace, security and good governance in Enugu State. They moved the motion for a vote of confidence in Ugwuanyi “in view of the way he has been handling the security issues arising in the state.”

Seconding the motion, the town unions’ presidents general, through their Chairman, Pauly Eze, stated that they were in support of the endorsement in recognition of the governor’s sterling leadership qualities and giant strides in the area of peace and security.

They said they were also impressed with the development efforts of the governor in improving the living standard of the rural dwellers, where majority of the people of the state reside.

They pointed out that Ugwuanyi was the first governor to provide office accommodation for the union in Enugu, adding that the “One Community One Project” initiative of his administration was commendable as “there is no community that has received the money that will not say this is what we did during the administration of Ugwuanyi.”