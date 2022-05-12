As the race for the 2023 elections gathers momentum, the Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaye, Lagos, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma la tu Ndigbo gba gburugburu) has called on the Federal Government to pay attention to issues of security of life and property if Nigeria is to have a successful general election.

in a statement, the Royal father lamented that incessant killings in various part of the country was painting Nigeria in a bad light before the international community.

On which geopolitical zone should produce the president, Ezekwobi said: “For equity and fairness, the slot should go to the Southeast. “Recall that In the first republic, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was just a ceremonial head of state. when military truncated the government, Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi only ruled for six months. Since then, no Igbo has attained presidency till date.”

On the way foward, Ezekwobi called on political stakeholders to work out a formula similar to the one used in 1999 when two Yoruba candidates in the person of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Falae Aina emerged as presidential candidates, with Chief Obasanjo clinching presidency. Likewise, the major parties should adopt Igbo as their sole candidates.”

While commending the Federal Government for opening Southwest border of Idiroko and Seme, the Eze also urges the Security agencies to secure the border so as to avoid influx of contrabands into the country.

Ezekwobi also commended Ndigbo in Ifako Ijaye for being law abiding adding that as their cultural and traditional head, he will always protect their interest in the area.