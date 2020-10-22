Lukman Olabiyi

A security expert, Chief Owolabi Ajayi, has commended an estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, for his developmental strides and job creation. He saluted him for his vision, wisdom and agility in setting up businesses for the development of the community and creation of job for teaming Nigerian youths.

He described him as one of the few prominent indigenes of Awori who have impacted positively on lives of ordinary men and the empowerment of youths in the communities. Ajayi, the Akinrogun of Akure and CEO, Mainforce Security Services, was speaking at the opening of Girozolin Hotel & Suites, Atan, Otta, Ogun State.

Ajayi said the hotel built by Owoeye would not only provide services and employment, it would also strengthen the Nigerian economy: “I shared this joyful moment with my friend, Alhaji Owoeye and his family on this grand occasion.

“I pray that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen him, grant him longer life and more wisdom to keep expanding his investments in the country and beyond. You have consistently followed the footprints of our mentor, late Teslim Adeola Almaroof, who had a long and successful career in real estate with high ethical standards.”

He described Owoeye as a kind-hearted and generous man, adding that his good deeds would continue to linger in the hearts and minds of all in the community.

Members of the community expressed appreciation to Owoeye for bringing development to the community, stressing that the hotel would provide opportunity to the younger generation in Atan and its environs.

The edifice with a unique blend of contemporary luxury and historic heritage, superb amenities, genuine hospitality, Girozolin Hotel & Suites offers its guests breath-taking and stunning luxury apartments and a perfect blend of relaxation, business and pleasure.