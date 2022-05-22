By Agatha Emeadi

Worried by the menace of motorcycle operators popularly called Okada, a retired DSS officer and security expert, Seyi Adetayo, has advised the Lagos State government to increase the number of BRTs on the road as a step toward radical improvement of commuter transportation system in the state.

He opined that a law must be instituted whereby both the rider and passenger are made liable for breaking traffic rules.

“It is the right time to institute some form of punishment albeit not too heavy on passengers of both commercial means of transportations who commit traffic offences,” Adetayo said.

According to him, when passengers themselves know that they would be punished when they commit traffic offences, they would organize themselves better and prevail on the driver to act responsibly.

In his statistical analysis, he argued that 40 commercial motorcycles on the road would convey the number of passengers in one fully loaded BRT with an average of 70 passengers.

Adetayo, therefore, advised the government on the need to acquire more BRT buses to eradicate the menace of Okada.

He gave this advice when security experts met to brainstorm on the uncertainty that has befallen the country during the 15th anniversary celebration and conference of EPSS Private Security Services Ltd held in Victoria Island, Lagos. “The theme of the conference was Private Security Industry in Nigeria: The need for a New Vista.

At the event, Managing Director, EPSS, Mrs. Buduka Johnson, disclosed some applications her organization had worked on as an impetus to advance the technology infrastructure in the architecture of the security industry.