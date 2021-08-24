The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has expressed readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade to provide security in the territory and its environs.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Mr Sunday Babaji disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Usman, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that security in the FCT required stronger synergy with the army, urging the Brigade to continue to support the police to secure lives and property in the territory.

Responding, Usman thanked the commissioner and promised to support the police in any way possible to ensure security in the territory.

Usman said that both the police and the brigade have the common purpose of protecting lives and properties, as well as reducing crime rate to the barest minimum.

The commander looked forward to having a good working relationship with the police and wished the commissioner a successful tenure.

The commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ben Igwe and other members of his management team. (NAN)