Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Four hundred widows in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, have been empowered with N2 million cash and 40 bags of rice by a security organisation, Crime Alert Security Network.

Each of the widows went home with five kilogrammes of well packaged rice and N5, 000 cash each. Another 30 women also received interest free loans to start businesses. The presentation was done at Apex Hall, Agodi, Ibadan.

Crime Alert Security Network Chief Executive Officer, Amos Olaniyan, said the gesture was to commemorate the 12th year anniversary of the company, adding that the empowerment was a corporate social responsibility of the firm.

Olaniyan, however, enjoined the three tiers of government in the nation to intensify efforts and awareness of the citizenry in order to raise individual consciousness on their security in a bid to nip the growing insecurity in Nigeria in the bud.

“Increase in the rate of crime in Nigeria, especially in South West of the country, is raising the alarm that we must come together to find solution, as Nigerians cannot afford to be living in fear with the kind of economic hardship the nation is going through.

“At least, if we cannot eat well, we should be able to sleep with our two eyes closed.

“At Crime Alert Security Network, it is our belief that security begins with individual, that is, every citizen needs to be security conscious to save the whole nation. Personal security is the foundation for the security of the larger society.

“This is the basis for Crime Alert Network, where we empower people to contribute to the societal security, through our various programmes and partnerships with security agencies. With crime alert security code, Nigerians can protect themselves from all kinds of crime scenarios.

“I will like to call on governments, at all level, to intensify efforts and awareness to raise individual consciousness on their security. If an individual understands the extent he or she can protect himself or herself, security agencies will have lesser work to do in securing the nation.

“The rate at which technology is growing globally is boundless; hence Nigeria cannot be exempted from this great trend. As a country, we need modern equipment and acquaint ourselves in the area of technology to combat all crime cases.

“It is a pity that our security agents are still using outdated equipment to fight against the nation’s foes, who are equipped with more sophisticated weapons. Our security agents need to be more empowered and motivated to protect us,” he said.