From Molly Kilete, Abuja

As a response to incessant attacks by terrorists, bandits and violent criminals in parts of the country, the military, police and the various security forces in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are undergoing a one-day multi-agency exercise on counter-terrorism.

The exercise which is taking place at both the Moshood Abiola Stadium and the Abuja Metro Station, between 5 am and 12 noon is aimed at equipping security personnel with the necessary knowledge on counter-terrorism.

Daily Sun gathered that the exercise may not be unconnected with intelligence reports on plans by terrorists and bandits to attack the Nigerian capital.

Information about the exercise was made available on the DDS media WhatsApp channel by the Director, Public Relations, Peter Afunaya.

The statement reads:

