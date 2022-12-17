From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Security agencies on internal security operations in the south east have Intercepted Combat Drones and Surveillance Cameras belonging to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).

The drones said to have been moulded like Agricultural Surveillance shape to divert the attention of the security agencies, were said to have been intercepted while on reconnaissance and surveillance operations in the area.

Similarly, Security operatives have also uncovered a whooping 225, IED and other dangerous explosives at Amaegbu, Ebenator community in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

The items it was gathered were been stockpiled by the group to carry out a coordinated attacks on innocent persons in the zones.

The planned attacks by IPOB, it was gathered is billed to take place during the Christmas and new year celebrations.

A top source who does not want to be mentioned in print, said “This is preparatory for the IPOB terrorists to carry out gruesome attacks in some States, especially Imo and Anambra States.

“At the moment, the IPOB and ESN terrorists have embedded themselves with residents of some communities in the two States.

“But what is delaying our troops from striking them is the fact that we are wary of causing collateral damages,”.

Continuing, the source said the group have resorted to use telecommunications mast in the zones especially in Imo and Anambra states and other communities which shares boarders with some states to mount CCTV cameras. Apart from mounting the CCTV, cameras on telecom masts, the group it was gathered have chosen to build their operational bases on mountain tops and hilly areas to have a good surveillance of the area and that they also planted mines and different kinds of Improvised Explosive Devise(IED), on the routes leading to their abode to obstruct security operations.

To carry out their operations without being suspected by the security agencies and members of the community, the group are said to have employed the services of some unscrupulous indigenes of the community to work as informants.