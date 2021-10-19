From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday, disclosed that combined security forces have killed 10 bandits, following a gun duel in Kwanan Bataru, on the outskirts of Fatika community in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Aruwan, in a statement, added that some of the bandits fled, leaving behind motorcycles and other items.

This was even as security forces rescued one hostage who was probably kidnapped from one of the neighbouring States.

“Ten armed bandits hibernating around some flash points in Kaduna state met their disastrous end. The joint security forces came in contact with the heavily armed bandits in Kwanan Bataru, on the outskirts of Fatika in Giwa local government area and, subsequently, engaged them.

“In the course of the gun duel, 10 of the bandits were eliminated, while several others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“One Alhaji Abubakar Usman, who is likely to have been kidnapped in a neighbouring state and was being held by bandits in the area, was rescued by the troops, and is being debriefed at the moment.

“The bandits, who managed to escape, left behind several motorcycles, one revolver, mobile phones, torchlights and some charms. One of the sheds used by the bandits to hold hostages was burnt.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the security forces for taking out the notorious bandits. The governor wishes the troops and personnel more success in the ongoing operations across the state.

“Furthermore, the government is appealing to residents of Fatika general area to report to security agencies anyone found seeking medical attention for questionable injuries.

“All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” the statement read.

