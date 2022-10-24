Security forces have killed 38 rebels and arrested 78 others in the recent clean up operations in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province.

The provincial head of information and culture department, Qari Maazudin Ahmadi, said on Monday.

“During clean up operations in Shiwa, Arghanj Khwa and Ragh districts over the past one week, 38 armed rebels have been killed and 78 others arrested,’’ Ahmadi told reporters.

The official added that three members of the security forces were killed and five others injured in the operations.

In the meantime, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported that two commanders of the rebels, namely Bahrudin and Abdul Hamid, were among those killed during the one-week operations. (Xinhua/NAN)