From John Adams, Minna

The on-going military operation in forests and other hideouts of bandits in Niger State is beginning to yield result, with the arrest of one of the most notorious bandits’ leaders terrorizing communities across three local government areas of the state.

The bandits kingpin, popularly known as Jack Bros Yellow, was arrested from one of the forests between Shiroro and Rafi Local Government during the operation.

Although the Army is yet to confirm or made the arrest public, a source told our correspondent that the arrest of Jack Bros Yellow has reduced the activities of the bandits in the area in the last one week, as other members of the gangs have gone into hiding.

According to our source, “Jack Bros Yellow is the leader of one of the three groups of bandits that are operating around Shiroro, Rafi and Munya Local Government area.

“He is among those who asked some communities to pay N3million for peace to reign but when the money was paid, the other gang leaders short-changed him and his boys came and kidnapped about nine women from Galape village in January this year.

“He demanded a ransom of N10million for the release of those women and they are still under his custody since that January 5th until his arrest last week. But we are yet to see the women”, he added.

It was gathered that Jack Bros Yellow also has a link with some bandits groups in Zamfara where he keeps victims if ransom is not paid on time.

Meanwhile, a housewife was on Thursday kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of armed bandits in Suna village, Shiroro Local Government area.

The woman, name withheld, had left an IDP camp in Zumba to get some foodstuff when the bandits, five in number, took her to a nearby bush and took turns to rape her. She was later abandoned.

She was later picked up from the bush and brought to Minna General Hospital where she is currently receiving medical attention.