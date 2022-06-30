From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has tasked farmers and herders to begin the process of peace-building ahead of harvest time which is usually the conflict time in the state.

The governor assured that the mechanism put in place by the state government to ensure peaceful coexistence between the two inseparable parties will be further strengthened to sustain the successes it recorded last year in the state.

Governor Yahaya stated this while speaking at the flag-off of mass vaccination against transboundary animal diseases which was organized by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for the North-east zone and held in Gombe.

He explained that both the farmers and herders are Nigerians who share equal rights and cannot do without each other, “we should learn to live like the teeth and the tongue in the mouth, the teeth cannot do without the tongue likewise the tongue so they live in peace with good understanding”.

He assured his administration will not relent in the development of the agricultural and livestock sector. He added the state government has keyed into several agricultural development programs and plans of the federal government including the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) as well as the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) project which are aimed at improving livestock production and curbing the farmers and herders clashes.

“Also, we are committed to ensuring self-sufficiency and sustainable food security, stimulate exports of livestock and livestock products as well as create wealth and job opportunities,” the governor said while adding the sector has been one of the mainstays for livelihood and economic emancipation of not just residents Gombe state but in the North-rast region.

“I, therefore, appeal to all stakeholders to join hands with the various State Governments to ensure the success of this exercise. I call on the Local Governments, Traditional Rulers, Miyetti Allah Cattle Rearers Association, Gam Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Livestock owners and the general public to give the veterinary staff full cooperation and support to ensure the success of the exercise,” Governor Yahaya stated.