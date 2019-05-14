Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Clashes between two rival cult groups in Asaba, Delta State capital have claimed the lives of a security guard and three others.

Identified as Chijine Chigbata, the security guard who worked for a private firm, was found dead with knife stab on the left rib.

The body of the 54-year-old victim was found some metres away from the scene of the clash between Aiye Confraternity and Vikings in the Cable area of the capital city where a middle-aged man was also found in the pool of his blood after he was shot in the right eye.

The middle-aged man who was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, for treatment by the police, died at the hospital.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the development in Asaba, stated that the cult clashes continued unabated, further leading to the loss of two more lives.

Onovwakpoyeya gave the names of the latest victims as one Jude Nwakama and Okwudili Ozah, adding that they were attacked with a battle axe and a knife at different locations in Akuofu and Oduke areas of the city.

She disclosed that one Samuel Okwuonyekwu, a confessed member of Aiye confraternity and two others have been arrested in connection with the clashes, stating that one locally-made double barrel short gun was recovered from one of the arrested suspects.

According to her, “investigation is still on-going to crackdown on other fleeing suspects, while patrol and surveillance have been intensified within the metro to forestall further attacks.”

The police spokesperson also confirmed the arrest of three suspects who specilaised in snatching exotic cars from unsuspecting members of the public within the Abraka and Warri areas of the state.

The suspects, she said, were responsible for the snatching of a Lexus 250 car at Effurun axis of Warri from one Famous Fashola in January this year.

Onovwakpoyeya who withheld the identity of the suspects, said they were arrested on May 7 with one locally-made single barrel gun, nine live cartridges with 20 rounds of live ammunition.

Also recovered were six exotic cars and one tricycle. The cars included Mercedes Benz 450 4 Matic Jeep, Lexus 330 Jeep, Lexus 300 Jeep, Sienna Bus, Toyota Camry car, and Toyota Corolla car.