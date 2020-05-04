Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A 22-year-old man has been allegedly stabbed to death by a private security guard attached to Coca-Cola market, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased, one Cletus Chisom, had an altercation with the security guard over face mask observance before the guard stabbed him in his chest leading to his instant death.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that the security guard had been arrested while the body was deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

He said: “Police operatives from Okpoko Division in Onitsha arrested a private security guard attached to Coca-Cola Market Onitsha, one Ibuchi Nwoju, ‘m’, aged 26 years of Asa village, Abia State, but resides in Onitsha Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had an altercation with one Cletus Chisom, ‘m’, aged 22 years of Ekekwe Street Awada, and stabbed him with a knife in his chest.

“Consequently, the victim became unconscious and was rushed to Goodnews Hospital Onitsha where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor. Corpse was deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to State CID Awka for discreet investigation,” Mohammed stated.