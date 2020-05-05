Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a private security guard attached to Coca-Cola market, Onitsha, Anambra State, over face mask compliance.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased, Cletus Chisom, had an altercation with the security guard over facemask observance before the guard stabbed him on his chest, leading to his instant death.

The state police public relations officer, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that the security guard has been arrested while the body was deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

He said: “Police operatives from Okpoko Division in Onitsha arrested a private security guard attached to Coca-Cola Market Onitsha, Ibuchi Nwoju, male, 26, Asa village, Abia State but reside in Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had an altercation with Cletus Chisom, male, 22, of Ekekwe Street, Awada and stabbed him with a knife on his chest.

“Consequently, victim became unconscious and was rushed to Goodnews Hospital, Onitsha where he was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“Body was deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to state CID Awka, for discreet investigation.”