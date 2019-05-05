Christopher Oji

A security guard has been arrested for allegedly killing his colleague at Magodo Phase 2 Lagos.

The suspect after hacking the deceased allegedly dumped his body in a canal.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana said: “The command received a complaint from Mr. Bola Ikupoluyi of house No. 16, Tunde Obitayo street, Magodo phase 2, that Monday Odey, a security guard, hit his colleague, Abdullahi Yinusa with a shovel on the head and face which led to his death.”

The suspect he disclosed further absconded to an unknown destination immediately after committing the offense. Both the suspect and the deceased person were security guards working at the residence of the complainant.

“Investigation revealed that trouble started for the deceased when he accused the suspect of stealing valuable items belonging to the complainant such as clothes, bicycles, among others.

“The suspect was confronted over his incessant stealing habit, by the deceased, he picked offense and threatened to kill Abdullahi Yinusa for challenging him. The complainant, being their employer responded by sacking the suspect and ordered him to vacate the premises immediately.

“ Angered by his sack, the suspect returned to the house the same day at about 1900hrs, under the guise of taking his personal belongings from the house, gained access to the premises and murdered Yinusa.

After killing the deceased, the suspect dumped the body at a canal behind their master’s house and absconded.

“ The Commissioner of Police Lagos State tasked the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti to ensure that no stone is left unturned in tracking the location of the escapee suspect and bringing him to face the full wrath of the law.

“Following a thorough and painstaking investigation by Homicide detectives from the State CID, the suspect was traced to Iwo, Osun State and apprehended on. He has confessed to the crime. The suspect will be charged to Court for murder”, Elkana stated.