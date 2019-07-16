A security guard Amos Mboni has killed himself at work after he had gone for four months without receiving any pay.

According to The Chronicle 56-year-old Zimbabwean shot himself three times using his service pistol supplied by his employers.

He shot himself at the Zimra yard at the corner of Fort Street and 8th Avenue in Njube, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, where he was stationed.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said “The deceased was employed by a security company and when he arrived at his workplace at 6 a.m., he was handed a revolver by his colleagues who were signing off from duty.”

He further said that Mboni died on the spot after shooting himself three times, noting that two of the shots were reported to have hit his left nipple area while the third one shattered his collar bone.

One of Mboni’s daughters who chose not to be identified said “It’s so unbelievable that my father shot himself. My father left home depressed because he had not been paid for almost four months at his workplace.

“I was the one who was now working and fending for the family and it was stressing him. The landlord would ask him for money for rent every day but he didn’t have it.”

However, one of Mboni’s sisters who also didn’t mention her name said that she suspected foul play.

She said: “He left home around 5:20 a.m. He starts work at 6 a.m. and said he would come back in the evening; Amos loved his children.

“It’s murder; how can he possibly shoot himself thrice?” She queried.(NAN)