From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two security guards working in a cemetery in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Operation Amotekun gor allegedly being in possession of heads of dead bodies buried in the cemetery.

The suspects who were said to be working at the cemetery located at Surulere Area of Ondo town have been handed over to the police.

It was gathered that one of the security guards identified as Alhaji was caught with a bag containing head of dead bodies.

A source in the area said the cemetery, where the crime was allegedly committed belongs to a church in the town

The source said “somebody went to defecate in a bush beside the cemetery and he saw Alhaji with a sledge hammer and he broke one of the tombs in the cemetery. After some minutes he came out with a bag . So the person that saw him raised the alarm and we rushed to the scene . When we checked the bag Alhaji carried, we saw a human head in the bag.

“When we went round the cemetery, we discovered that about 44 tombs have no dead bodies inside them. They have been exhumed by ritualists. So we have handed them over to the Amotekun corps.”

When contacted, the state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the arrest of the suspects, saying they were rescued when the residents were about lynching them .

He however said human heads were not found with the suspects .

He said “The suspects were rescued by our men when the residents were about to kill them . We have handed them over to the police.”

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state , Mr Tee- Leo Ikoro said the suspects have not been handed over to the police.