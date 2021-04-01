From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The police in Delta State on Thursday said three persons have been arrested for allegedly vandalising armored cables and other electrical installations at the Warri Refinery and Petro-Chemical Company in the state.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in Asaba, said the suspects were staff of a private security company attached to the refinery.

He gave the names of the suspects as Saturday Idoge, Sunday ishenive and Philip Ngbodi, adding that efforts have been intensified to apprehend proposed receivers of the vandalised equipment.

Edafe said one ladder, industrial iron cutters, vandalized armored cables and other items were recovered from them.

In another development, Edafe said two kidnapped victims who were abducted at separate locations, were rescued unhurt by operatives of the command.

He said through technical intelligence, operatives located where a kidnapped victim, William Aduwoma, was kept in the bush around Aradhe community in Isoko area.

“While the police rescue teams were in the bush in search of the victim, at about 0315hrs on sighting the police the kidnappers hurriedly abandoned the said victim at Ebendo, a neigbouring village to Aradhe.

“The victim was rescued and presently receiving treatment in a private hospital. A manhunt is on for the fleeing kidnappers,” he stated.

In the other case, Edafe said one Joshua Okoroda was seized by seven armed men who hauled him into a tricycle in Bomadi area of the state.

He said the hoodlums were given a hot chase by operatives leading to the abandonment of the victim.

“One Mishael Itodi (25) from Kaima/Agudama of Bayelsa State was arrested and the victim was rescued, and the tricycle was recovered. Serious man hunt is on going for the fleeing members of the gang,” he added.