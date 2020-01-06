Romanus Okoye, Lagos

Three security guards were docked before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday over allegedly stealing a car valued at N2.6 million.

The defendants, Milacasupe Jackson, 28, Peter Alfons, 25, and Mustapha Usman, 27, are being tried for conspiracy and stealing. The prosecutor, Inspector Adegoke Philip, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on December 8, 2019, at Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Philip said that the defendants stole an unregistered Toyota Sienna car belonging to Teeded Motor Nigeria Ltd.

“The defendants, who are security guards, conspired to steal their company’s car,” the prosecutor said.

“The defendants persuaded a man to buy the car. When the potential buyer sighted the car, he suspected it to have been stolen.

“Unknown to the defendants, the would-be buyer quickly alerted the police about the development and the police rushed to the scene and arrested the defendants.”

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing and two years for conspiracy, respectively.

Following their plea of not guilty; the magistrate, Mrs OA Akokhia, released the defendants on bail of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum. The magistrate said that all the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The magistrate fixed further hearing for January 22.