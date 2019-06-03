Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two security guards identified as Ayuba Idris and Taisu Abubakar have allegedly killed their employer, Kwakye Kwaku Richard, aged 71 years and his daughter Kwakye Tope aged 27 in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the two suspects had been arrested by his men.

He said one Mr. Ojo Adegbusuyi reported the incident to the state police command, after which his men swung into action and eventually arrested the suspected killers.

He said the suspected killers were employed as guards by the deceased at his residence located at Olu Foam area along Ilesha-Owo expressway in Akure.

He noted that one Ayuba Idris aged 20 years who was one of the security guards was arrested in Kano State on May 16, 2019.

He disclosed further that the handset of the deceased person and his suits were recovered from him, and upon interrogation, he confessed that he and his partner named Taisu Abubakar killed their principal.

According to the police boss, the suspect thereafter led detectives to a building at Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olu Foam area along Ilesha-Owo expressway, Akure, where the decomposed bodies of Kwakye Kwaku Richard and Kwakye Tope earlier declared missing were found.

The CP said, his men later evacuated the decomposed bodies and deposited them at the State Hospital Mortuary, Akure for autopsy.

On May 28, 2019, he said, detectives also tracked down the other suspect, Taisu Abubakar in Sokoto State and one of the deceased’s laptop computers and some clothes were recovered from him.

He said, upon interrogation, they confessed to the murder of the victims because he refused to pay their three months’ salary arrears.

They said that they also decided to kill the daughter on the same day because she saw them the day they killed her father.

Mr. Adie, however, assured that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of their investigation.