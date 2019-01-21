Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Dr Jennifer Douglas Abubakar, has announced that her husband, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would tackle issues of insecurity, healthcare and economy if elected president.

She disclosed this at a special town-hall meeting with the theme “Let’s talk,” held with the women’s wing of PDP in Benin City.

“There are some issues I want you to consider on February 16 when electing your president.

“For Edo people, we have inquired, we have researched and we are aware that you have issues with security, you have issues with healthcare and there are issues with the economy; these issues cut across Nigeria.

“To remedy these, we need to vote for the right candidate and who is the right candidate? Atiku Abubakar.

“So it brings me to the reason why we are here today. It is few days to the elections,” she said.

Mrs. Atiku said for Nigerians to put an end to the myriad of problems confronting the nation, they should vote her husband and not sell their votes.

While encouraging Nigerians to turn out in large numbers to vote, she said democracy being a leveller, gives room for both the rich and the poor in the society to decides who governs them, adding that based on its importance, voter apathy must be discouraged in order to have a better society and a better country.

“Democracy is a leveller; the rich have one vote while the poor have one vote but the fact is that a huge segment of our society does not vote.

“They do not come out to vote for one reason or the other. But you know one thing, the people that go to vote are the youths and the women.

“Findings tell us that the highest votes come from 18-35 year-olds and so, it is important that we cultivate these votes and that is why the Atiku/Obi incoming government has promised to give a certain percentage (of offices) to the youths and women.

“If we decide we are not going to vote, we are wasting our right, is that not so?

“What happens then? It means that we allowed our rights to be trampled on by whosoever that is in government,” she said.

She urged the electorate not to be deceived by name calling targeted to smear the image of her husband who, she said means well for the country.