Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP – Plateau North), has vowed to continue to stand for the peace and unity of Nigeria in spite of the wave of insecurity that has engulfed the country.

The Senator noted that if the country as a whole had taken seriously the over two-decade-long security crisis in Plateau State and had worked tirelessly to address it, Nigeria would not be facing the current escalation of security challenges it has been forced to confront.

Sen Gyang disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos when the Mwaghavul Community in Plateau North led by the Chairman, Moutis Dabwahat, paid him a solidarity visit at his residence.

He condoled the Mwaghavul nation over the recent attacks that claimed several lives in their community and Bokkos Local Government Area.

Sen Gyang applauded the people of Plateau for their tolerance and commitment towards the enthronement of the current peace in the state.

“If the rest of Nigeria, particularly the North, had seen the Plateau problem as a national emergency and tackled it with all sense of responsibility, insecurity wouldn’t have been like this,” the Senator noted.

He urged the people of Plateau to resist any act that will lead to bloodletting and called for unity among ethnic nationalities to make Plateau and Nigeria the industrial hub of Africa.

The Chairman of Mwaghavul Community Development in Plateau North, Mouris Dabwahat, applauded Sen Gyang for standing solidly behind the people of Plateau State during at their most trying moments.

He asked that God equip the Senator with more courage, wisdom and a supportive environment to stand firm in defence of the Nigerian people.