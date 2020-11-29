Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense, Senator Istifanus Gyang, has disclosed the reason the National Assembly prioritized security and infrastructural development in the 2021 budget.

He made the disclosure, yesterday, during the inspection of the construction of a road in Gyel community in honour of Da. Gwom Rwey of Jos South, Da. Nga Dangyang, who marked his 60th anniversary on the throne.

He said: “We are all aware that the greatest challenge that the nation is facing is the issue of security from insurgency to banditry, killer herdsmen, kidnapping and a myriad of security problems.

“We now have to empower the security agencies with the right equipment to combat insecurity in the country. We had to prioritize the security sector so that we can have our security agencies empowered to combat the insurgency, criminality and all other security challenges facing our nation. We had to work through the budget to make sure that we get what will be helpful under the present circumstances.”