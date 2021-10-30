From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has said that security is everybody’s business and as such, all should continue to join hands in tackling insecurity to make society crime-free.

Ikpeazu stated this in Aba, Abia State, during the commissioning of an ultramodern office and cell facility built at the Rapid Response Squad Base headquarters, Eziama, Aba.

Represented by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Sopuru Nwabekee, Governor Ikpeazu said since intelligence which security operatives needed to make their work easier come from the people, noting that there should be synergy.

Commending the commander of RRS in Abia, SP Obioguru Johnbull, and all those who contributed towards the erection of the structure, the governor said: “With this, hope and confidence are restored in our society. This will not only create a sustainable relationship with Aba people, but it is also a force multiplier that will modify the activities of your men.”

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, expressed delight with the erection of the structure which she said would make the work of men of the RRS in the state easier.

After commissioning the structure, she later gave awards to the RRS commander for his outstanding performance and also to all those who contributed immensely to the building of the facility.

Johnbull said the over 300-cell capacity with modern toilet and bathroom facility, was built by friends of the base.

“The cell block was cast from bottom to top with rods, cement, and granite; it is without a trace of a single block work; likewise the offices, water tank, and sanitation facilities were built to their highest standards.

