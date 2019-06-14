Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Authorities at the Federal University (FUDMA), Dutsinma, Katsina State, have accepted recommendations from security experts to dig trenches around its main campus as the school prepares to relocate there next session.

Established in 2010, the university has been operating from the take-off campus in Dutsinma town and has not been able to fully utilise the facilities at the main campus, at Sabon Gari Turare, due to the activities of bandits and kidnappers who operate from the nearby Rugu forest.

Briefing reporters on Friday on the forthcoming convocation of the school, the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adamu Nchama, said that given recent security re-evaluations, staff and students would soon begin to fully access all facilities at the main campus.