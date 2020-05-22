Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has inaugurated the State Community Policing Advisory Committee to tackle activities of criminal bandits in the state.

The Committee which was set up by the Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police is to begin the process of implementing Community Policing in the State through a bottom-top approach.

Governor Lalong, who inaugurated the Committee at Government House Rayfield on Friday said Plateau State has longed for the implementation of the Community Policing initiative in order to fight crime and criminality.

“This is a welcome development for us as a State because we have since realised that the best way to guarantee the security of our people is by embracing a bottom up approach which emphasizes early warning, intelligence gathering and crime prevention.

“With a grassroots and people driven approach such as Community Policing, we are more likely to identify and fish out criminals, thereby saving the citizens from the agony associated with loss of lives and properties”.

The Committee has CP Edward Egbuka, Plateau State Commissioner of Police as Chairman and His Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs – Co-Chairman.

The Governor charged the Committee which is the highest custodian of Community Policing in the State to be focused and resolute in carrying out this assignment by shunning every distraction that could arise from religious, ethnic or political pressures.

Lalong said the Government and people of Plateau State will also be looking up to the Committee to act in the best interest of peace and security of all.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lawal Shehu said the concept of Community Policing is to ensure that the people are involved in security affairs with more emphasis on intelligence and information gathering.

He said the special constables to be recruited will be people of good standing in society who are gainfully engaged with good record within the community.

He said they are not to take over from the police, but to collaborate with the police under their supervision and as such, they will be thoroughly screened to ensure that criminals are not involved.

Co-Chairman of the Committee, Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba assured that they will be focused and resolute in carrying out their assignment by shunning every distraction that could arise from religious, ethnic or political pressures.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police for their commitment to ensuring that policing is enhanced in line with the Federal system and constitutional provision that Governors are Chief Security Officers of their States.