Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

All entrances leading into the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been closed as President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are set to be inaugurated.

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed will perform the swearing-in ceremony.

Motorists and travellers intending to connect other parts of the country through Abuja are currently facing restrictions from the Kaduna, Lokoja and Keffi entrance axis.

Security personnel, made up of mostly of Guards Brigade, have mounted road checks, causing traffic gridlock which began as early as 5:30am in most parts of the city.

Residents intending to move from one part of the city to another have also been held in the traffic for hours.

Guests living in the fringes Abuja also invited to the programme have been caught in the long traffic.

Commuters frustrated in the traffic are packed by the road side waiting for the situation to subside.

The inauguration holding at the Eagle Square is scheduled for 10:00am.

The Federal Government had announced today as public holiday.