PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

A 22 year old security man identified as Sunday Ezra has been reportedly beaten to death by yet to be identified persons at New Trafford Hotel and Suites located in the Gwallameji area of Bauchi metropolis.

Our correspondent learnt that the incidence happened in the early hours of Monday when people around the vicinity descended Ezra and beat him until he became unconscious.

A source told our Correspondent that an inexpensive mobile phone got missing within the premises of the hotel and the deceased was suspected to be the person who stole it but he vehemently pleaded his innocence to no avail.

The source added that the crowd that gathered did not believe him but instead started beating him with the aim of extracting confession from him but he was said to have maintained his innocence

In the process of the beating he was said to have slumped and lost consciousness while the missing phone was later found by a corps h member who returned it

A neighbor who pleaded anonymity alleged that Ezra who sustained fraxture on his left hand and another fracture on his right leg and injuries on his face, was left half naked in the security room until the security man who will was to relieve him saw him in that state and quickly alerted the security company.

Ezra was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching hospital at about 2:00 pm and medical officials pronounced him dead at 3:15pm.

A Police source confirmed the incident which he said is a culpable homicide reported at the Yelwa Police Division and has swung into action to uncover the happening that led to the death of Ezra.

The Police source added that though some arrests had been made, efforts are on to get all those involved in the matter arrested after which all those found culpable will be prosecuted.