The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG has noted with optimism the new measures taken by the federal and northern state governments to curb the lingering insecurity in northern region of Nigeria.

CNG also noted that the renewed fighting spirit by the federal troops and improved cooperation from other security services was a good development for northern communities.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the CNG Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

“We particularly note that the combined effects of the initiatives for the blockade of internet access, closure of weekly community markets, ban on movement of cattle and restriction of access to fuel in some frontline states are already yielding results.

“These measures however, expectedly comes with a cost which we urge affected communities to bear with patience and fortitude hoping they will be temporary hardships necessary for the final restoration of security, and return of peace and enduring public safety.

“We call on the state governments involved to design emergency measures for easing the pains that would naturally result from the new security steps on communities and call for more cooperation and prayer from the public.

“In this regard, we call for dedicated prayer sessions across all northern communities on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th to beseech God’s intervention for a definite end to the banditry and kidnappings that have ravaged the region and for all captives to regain freedom.

“State governments and the wealthy in all northern states should as well work together to ease the temporary hardships on the affected populations resulting from the new measures taken by authorities.

“While commending the efforts of our gallant troops on the frontline, we particularly call on all northern governors especially those of states immediately neighbouring the current operational areas to take immediate steps to check the movement of people across their boarders” The statement read.