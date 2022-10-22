Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate in 2023 general elections, says his administration will build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to end terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other violent agitations in the country.

Tinubu made the commitment in his campaign manifesto tagged: ‘’Renewed Hope’’ unveiled in Abuja on Friday.

The former Lagos State governor said he would expand on Buhari’s current application of modern technology to fight insecurity and secure the nation.

He also promised to mobilise the military, enhance recruitment of more security personnel and support other existing security agencies to achieve the feat.

Tinubu praised the current administration for making important inroads in the area of security, which according to him has led to reclaiming of parts of the country initially overtaken by terrorists.

‘’We will mobilise the totality of our national security, military and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and from the fear of danger.

‘’We will expand and improve upon the use of technology, enhance recruitment of personnel and bolster existing agencies and systems to achieve this fundamental national security goal.

‘’The current government has made important inroads. When it came into office, the Buhari government met situation in which terrorists had planted their flags and claimed Nigerian territory as their own.

‘’The Buhari government eliminated these incursions against our national sovereignty, bringing peace to many areas. Thousands of formerly displaced people have returned home to rebuild their lives,’’ he said.

Tinubu further proposed adoption of a proactive and intelligence-driven security approach to sufficiently address the nation’s security threats.

‘’Our administration will accelerate the reforms commenced under the present administration in building a more robust and re-energised armed forces.

‘’As such, we shall recruit, train and better equip additional military, police, paramilitary and intelligence personnel.’’

Among others; he promised to reposition the police, create anti-terrorism battalions, upgrade tactical communications and transportation and improve the nation’s weaponry system.

He also promised to exploit aerial and technological superiority against terrorists, kidnappers and bandits, in addition to improved welfares and salaries of security personnel across the board. (NAN)