By Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

Stakeholders in Agbashi Community in Doma Local Government Area have appealed to the Nasarawa state government to fulfil its promise, to construct the 25 kilometres Idadu-Agbashi road project already captured in the state government’s 2021 budget.

This is contained in a statement signed by Prince Gambo Ogiri, Secretary General, Agbashi Development Association (ADA), Mr Donald Epoh, Chairman, Agbashi Youth Mobilisation Network (AYMN) and Mr Idakwo Benjamin Esewija, President, Agbashi Students Union (ASU) and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Thursday​.

According to the statement, members of the community are deeply concerned over the continuous delay in the construction of the road budgeted in the state government’s 2021 appropriation bill which has caused socio-economic and insecurity woes on the community and its environs.

They explained that the nasarawa state government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule had recently included the Idadu-Agbashi road project for construction in Doma South Constituency in the 2021 Appropriation Law of the state but contract for the project is yet to be awarded.

The stakeholders explained further that due to the current status in part, innocents lives have been lost due to the activities of armed robbers, kidnappers and herdsmen who have taken advantage of the bad road network to unleash mayhem on the people and travellers.

“We strongly decry the gruesome murder of a young graduate of the Federal University of Lafia and a member of the community, Mr Kabiru Awashu on the April 23, 2021 and numerous others on the road which has become a nightmare for travellers in recent times,” they said.

They said the situation has also deprived the people of the community of their major source of livelihood which is farming and turned the once vibrant community to a shadow of itself.

“Furthermore, the recent skirmishes between herdsmen and Tiv farmers in the area has equally worsened the situation, crippling human and vehicular activities on the road which is in dare need of government attention.

“The project if completed will not only open up the area but add value to the economic development of the state through agriculture and other socio-economic ventures,” they added.

They then called on the state government as a matter of urgency to award the contract for the 25 kilometres Idadu-Agbashi road project so work can commence in earnest and the project completed for the benefit of the people of the community affected and the state at large.