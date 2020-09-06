Ben Dunno, Warri

The Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Major General Jamil Sarham, has charged the graduating cadets of the military school to remain resolute in their commitment to the Armed Forces in order to be able to give their best to the country.

Admonishing the granduands in a paper presented at the pre-commission lecture for Cadets of Army 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46, held in Kaduna at the weekend, General Sarham noted that the Armed Forces does not compromise its 100 percent loyalty to the country.

While reaffirming that so much was being expected from them at this critical moment when the Armed Forces is winning the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency war, the Commandant urged the graduating cadets to remain apolitical and patriotic at all times in discharging their duties.

He said it was important for them to imbibe the tenets of faithfulness, obedience, devotion, trustworthiness, dependability, dedication and commitment to duty.

Gen Sarham said that the NDA has remained true to its mission to produce educated and honourable officers by providing them with military and academic training.

He explained that the institution has over the years placed so much emphasis on discipline, honour, integrity, physical fitness and endurance as well responsibility during the training, adding that the standards had never being compromised.

The Commandant maintained that for the cadets to overcome the challenges in the field, they must abide by the core values of the Nigerian Army to succeed.

Gen Sarham noted that the Armed forces are currently engaged in various internal security operations, as such the cadets, as junior commanders, must be ingeneous, quick witted and adaptable, to beat evolving adversary tactics and exploit all opportunities to succeed.

He further reaffirned the need for the cadets to embrace the virtues of courage, integrity, discipline, loyalty and selfless service to the nation in all their dealings from time to time.

Gen Sarham warned them to avoid acts capable of dragging the name of the Academy into disrepute in the remaining days before their eventual commissioning into the Armed forces.

He also reminded them to heed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge for the military to be patriotic and exhibit the highest level of discipline and loyalty, and to strive to keep to the tenets of the profession by remaining apolitocal.

The cadets are expected to be commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces on October 10.