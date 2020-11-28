By Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Military School, Zaria, Kaduna State, on Saturday graduated 294 boys of the year 2020 as soldiers.

Reviewing the Passing Out Parade in Zaria, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, used the occasion to reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Government through the military to address emerging security threats across the country.

According to the Army boss, no part of the country would be occupied by terrorists saying, Nigerians should go about their legitimate businesses.

Represented by the Chief of Administration, Major General US Yakubu, Buratai said, the graduation of another set of young Nigerians as soldier would go a long way in improving manpower need of the Army and protection of the Nigerian territorial integrity.

“The Army, as you all know, has been involved in various operations and exercises in support of civil authority. To mention particularly is the maintenance of internal security in addition to its constitutional role of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“The observed insecurity in the country has much to do with the level of training our children are exposed to from the beginning.

“Having more Institutions that would inculcate a high level of discipline, knowledge and patriotism, just like NMS, is what we require to achieve.

“On our part, we will strive to ensure that all training schools in the NA are provided with the required facilities to ensure excellence. proficiency and professionalism.

“We have also taken deliberate steps to

ensure that the quality of medical services to our personnel and their families is in line with international best practices.

“I assure all Nigerians that the Nigerian Amy is committed to the unity and indivisibility of this country and would do everything humanly possible to ensure that no part of this country is occupied by criminal elements.

“We will continue to support the civil authority at ensuring that citizens of this country enjoy adequate protection to perform their legitimate businesses throughout the country.”