The postmaster-general of the federation and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Dr. Adebayo Ismail Adewusi, has urged all Nigerians to collaborate and work for the economic sustainability and security of the country at all times.

He made this call in his Eid-el-Kabir message in Abuja, while specifically urging Muslims across the country to embrace peace at all times and work for the unity of Nigeria.

“It is only in the atmosphere of peace and tranquility that we can triumph over all the challenges besetting the country today,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s situation was not in isolation, but a global effect of economic downturn and the negative impacts of COVID-19 that “hampered economic activities, particularly in the year 2020.”

He called on all Muslims to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria’s speedy economic recovery and sustained security for the nation.

‘’Since we don’t have any other country we can call our own, all hands must be on deck by everyone, including the Muslim faithful and Christian adherents. Together, we will make a stronger nation as we harp on the many factors that bind us together as Nigerians,” he said.

