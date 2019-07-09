Gyang Bere, Jos

The President and Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Chairman of Governing Council, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, has said that there is no alternative to peaceful co-existence in Nigeria despite the daunting challenges of insecurity.

He expressed the committment of the Institute towards the deployment of public relations strategies to promote and influence unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Mallam Sirajo in a press statement signed by the chairman, Mobilization and Publicity Sub-committee of 2019 NIPR Retreat, Tony Iheanacho, expressed worried over lack of unity in the country.

“One of the greatest challenges facing the country at present is the lack of unity and peaceful co-existence, therefore the INPR has been repositioned to tackle developmental challenges confronting the nation.”

Mallam Sirajo said the resolutions reached by members at the end of the retreat on the mandate of the Institute, vis-a-vis the current challenges faced by the Institute and public relations practice, would go a long way in boosting Public Relations practice.

He appreciated the Government and people of Plateau State for their hospitality during the retreat and commended the state chapter of NIPR for making their stay comfortable in the state.

The Plateau State NIPR elected Mr Charles Homsuk as its new Chairman and Miss Melford-Briggs Eberechukwu Agustina as Secretary.