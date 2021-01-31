From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has urged the public to go about their lawful business in peace, saying measures have been put in place to prevent any crisis between host communities and herders in the state.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Mamman Sabbah Jubril, the state government, ‘in the light of some unfortunate developments in some neighbouring states, we urge our people not to entertain any fear as proactive measures have been, and are still being, taken to maintain peace and ensure the security of lives and properties of every resident. The government is working with all the security agencies, directors of personnel management (DPMs) and the leadership of Miyetti Allah to strengthen the existing peace between various economic interests.

‘At the instance of His Excellency the Governor of Kwara State, the Office of the SSG has held briefings with various stakeholders across the state on the need to ensure that all hands are on deck to protect lives and properties. The leadership of Miyetti Allah has also committed to [disallowing] night grazing or cattle grazing by underage persons. Assisted by the security agencies, the DPMs across the 16 local government areas have been directed to work with local communities and legitimate herders to keep the peace.

‘We, therefore, urge everyone to key into this peacebuilding process and to avoid taking laws into their own hands or engage in activities that can undermine peaceful coexistence.’