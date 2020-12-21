From Ben Dunno, Warri

Youths from across the 19 Northern states of the federation have distinguished the Sector Commander, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering, Warri, CSP Philip Gomerep, for his commitment to crime-fighting within his coverage area.

The award called “Jarman Matasan Arewa” – meaning “Icon of Nation Building” in Hausa – was given in appreciation of CSP Gomerep’s efforts and to encourage other serving officers of the law to put in their very best in discharging their duties wherever they are posted.

Presenting the award under the auspices of Northern Youth Association of Nigeria (NYAN), in Warri, yesterday, its National President, Comrade Godiya Bogoro, noted that the commander was found worthy of the award based on his track record of achievements in all the places he had been posted to serve as a senior officer.

According to him: ‘We are here today to once again appreciate a man of integrity both on the job and in his private dealings. This recognition was in line with the inspirational words of John Quincy Adams that if your actions inspire others to dream more,learn more, do more and become more, then you are a leader.

‘To the teeming population of Nigerian youth, especially those of Northern extraction, CSP Gomerep, is not just a mentor and a role model, but a personality with integrity and unique hallmark, which will for a very long time define the phrase; A light at the end of the tunnel.’

While stating that the award was hinged on the ideology of their founding fathers from the northern extraction, notably among them Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Aminu Kano, Sunday Awoniyi and others of the blessed memories, the body noted that they are keeping in line with their vision in order to build a better society.

‘At a time when Nigerian youth are facing near relegation from the national scheme of affairs, CSP Gomerep has continued to exhibit youth friendly dispositions and humane care for whosoever comes his way, displaying an unmatched nationalistic leadership style that has given the youth a renewed hope as a leader of tomorrow”.

‘If men of wisdom will refuse to take leadership and write justice with black ink on white paper, ignorant men will lead and wrath injustice and anarchy in the land,’ he stated.

Responding the Sector Commander, CSP Philip Gomerep, thanked the national Executive of Northern Youth Association of Nigeria for finding him worthy to be honoured with such an award giving the fact that he presently operates far away from the Northern region of the country.

He described the award as both encouraging and challenging to his career, as in one hand, it shows how his commitment to serve had been appreciated and in the other hand, tasking him to do more in his primary assignments of protecting lives and property as well as critical assets of the nation.

He urged the youths to remained steadfast as tomorrow’s leaders and admonished the members of the Northern youths not to join bad gangs in their day to day dealings, adding that the nation was yet to get over the sad experiences of EndSARS where hoodlums hijacked the protest to unleash mayhem.