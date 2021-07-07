From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Nigeria Political Science Association (NPSA) has acknowledged the progress achieved by the Federal Government in combatting insecurity in the last few days.

It, however, stressed the need for the Government to anchor the fight against insecurity on citizens’ participation.

NPSA President Prof Hassan Salihu, who spoke to reporters in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Wednesday, said failure to do this in the face of increased militarisation represents a big gap in the ongoing efforts to curtail insecurity in the country.

Salihu, who applauded the call for external support, said: ‘This requires more interrogation to avoid the pitfalls of the past and nasty experiences of some countries.’

He added that Nigerians must rise up in giving support to efforts geared towards defeating insecurity by embracing frank discussions of all the issues in contention.

‘Addressing the sustaining power of agents of insecurity means addressing the supply side. Public governance should be made more inclusive. Delays and the manner of taking desirable actions are other issues to look at. The quality of reports being received and their sources that inspire actions on security management need to be re-examined.

‘Some measure of cross-checking and opening up the space are absolutely essential. All Nigerians must rise up in giving support to efforts at defeating insecurity by embracing frank discussions of all the issues in contention. The role of the state in championing this is imperative.

‘Based on observatory patterns, the concept of enemy is gradually invading government-citizens engagement which ought not to be. It is a mental state that we need to find a cure for because of its role in sustaining insecurity in the land.

‘There is an urgent need for all the legs of government to bond with the people and vice-versa. The state of local administration in the country needs calibration to enhance security. We call for a change of the narrative about security challenges facing the nation.

‘There is more widening of the gap between the privileged class and the vast majority of the citizens, forcing some of the latter to be tempted by agents of insecurity through their benevolence acts of tokenism. This transfer of allegiance from the state to non-state actors finds expression in citizens finding it more convenient to provide information and supplies to bandits, insurgents, kidnappers and armed militias than hearken the clarion call for national protection and safety.

‘These insidious elements who are on an easy ride against national security represent credible threats to the corporate existence of the country,’ Salihu stated.

