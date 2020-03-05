Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Bishops under the umbrella of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have concluded their first plenary meeting for the year at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Abuja.

A communique released at the end of week-long meeting indicated that the Catholic Bishops are unhappy with state of affairs in Nigeria, particularly as it concern security of lives and property.

The communique jointly signed by Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubueze and Most Rev. Camillus Raymond Umoh, President and Secretary, CBCN, respectively, asked government to act fast to salvage the nation from iminent catastrophe.

Part of communique reads: “For many, security of life and property is now only a wish in Nigeria. The culture of death has devalued human life and defaced religion as a force for common good in our nation.

“We earnestly urge our government to do all it legitimately can to root out terrorism completely. We would continue to pray for our leaders to have the wisdom, courage, sincerity of purpose and political will to do what is good and protect and enhance the life of every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, religion, or political affiliation.”

The Bishops recognized the appointments and ordinations of Most Rev. Moses Chikwe, as the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most. Rev. Augustine Echema as the Bishop of Aba Diocese and Most. Rev. Julius Yakubu Kundi as the Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, and prayed that God should fructify their episcopal ministry.

They equally commiserated with Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah and the faithful of Sokoto Diocese for the loss of their seminarian, Mr. Michael Nnadi, who was gruesomely murdered by criminals.

“We condole with the Good Shepherd Major Seminary Kaduna, his grandmother and the immediate family and pray for his eternal repose. With sadness in our hearts but gratitude to God, we announce the death of Most. Rev. Peter Adoboh, late Bishop of Katina-Ala. He will be buried on 11 March 2020,” it added.