Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, said his administration will not relent in its efforts to provide adequate security for lives and property of the citizens and residents by continuing to partner the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other security agencies in the country.

Oyetola stated this yesterday in Ipetu Ijesa during the flag-off of counter-terrorism exercise tagged: ‘Operation Buje Ekun’ by NAF.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, congratulated the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and his team for the flag-off of the operation. He expressed optimism that the operation will go a long way in resolving the current security challenges bedevilling the country just as he assured NAF of the continued cooperation and support of his government.

Oyetola used the event to commend NAF for approving the participation of its officers and men of the 209 Quick Response Squad in the states within the South West joint task force code named, ‘Amotekun’ which will soon be launched.

He noted that the flag-off of the operation in the state is a further confirmation of the commitment of his administration and NAF to the promotion of peace, security and stability of the state and the country as a whole.

The governor said his administration is making efforts to unlock the investment and business potentials of the state to transform the economy and create job opportunities for the youths having being conscious of the fact that unemployment, hunger and poverty are the roots of crimes.

Abubakar said ‘Operation Buje Ekun’ would be the fourth exercise that would be conducted in the country to ensure high level of combat readiness to meet the demand of the current security challenges.

“This country had experience various forms of security challenges across the six geopolitical zones, the act of terrorism as well as Boko Haram in the North East and armed bandits, robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling in other parts of the country, require we evolve new strategies to effectively and efficiently tackle the challenges which have severe consequences on human and material resources of the nation,” Abubakar said.