The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the Federal Government looks forward to cooperating with the United Kingdom (UK) regarding the security of the West African sub-region.

Onyeama stated this when he received in audience, the United Kingdom Minister for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Vicky Ford, on a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Ford is on a three-day visit to Nigeria to take forward, ongoing efforts by both countries to build on the UK-Nigeria partnership and strengthen strong security, anti-corruption and economic ties.

While in Nigeria, Ford will meet with the Federal Government of Nigeria, state governors, as well as faith leaders, civil society and business leaders.

Onyeama, who expressed gratitude to the Government of the United Kingdom for the extensive and significant support in diverse areas, stated that the West African sub-region is facing huge security challenges, including governance challenges.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big hit on the economies of the world and also expressed profound gratitude to the United Kingdom for support during the period, particularly vaccines and other support in the area of health.

Onyeama added that the United Kingdom has been involved in the security of the West African sub-region, saying that a lot is going on in the sub-region, particularly in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso with the support of the United Nations.

“So, we look forward to continuing to cooperate with you in this area because we feel that it is not something that we can do alone in the sub-region.

“We need the United Nations’ support and also the support of European countries. We have been engaged and in the framework of the G5 Sahel and other initiatives,” Onyeama said.

On her part, Ford recalled the detailed defence and security meetings that took place in London two weeks ago between security advisers of both countries.

Ford said the meetings were to really see how the United Kingdom can help in the partnership to strengthen some of the challenges Nigeria faced in terms of security.

“So, I am looking forward to helping to build on that and continue to see that works during my time here,” Ford said.

Speaking further on the specific assistance the United Kingdom plans to render Nigeria, Ford said the United Kingdom will be discussing with the Nigerian Government, how to help in community policing, training and improving the police because the police can help the community feel safer.

Ford however emphasised that the move is a partnership and not the United Kingdom telling Nigeria what to do.

“This was us listening, sharing experiences, especially from the national security areas which we may have seen and experienced both in our country, but also, from what we are seeing across the world and bringing our experiences together,” Ford also said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Nigeria, yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, a commitment on corruption that includes returning of payments that the United Kingdom has been helping to tackle corruption.

The Memorandum of Understanding which was signed by Ford and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, witnessed the return of £210,610 pounds illegal payment to secure a contract.

Ford disclosed that the compensation payment followed a successful investigation by the United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office relating to the use of corrupt agents in the oil and gas sector.

She further said the compensation payment from the UK to Nigeria was secured after a four-year corruption investigation.

“The money was obtained through a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), which is when a prosecutor agrees to defer prosecution in exchange for the defendant agreeing to fulfil certain requirements such as accepting criminal liability for offences and paying the appropriate compensation. In this case, the DPA was agreed with Amec Foster Wheeler (AFWEL), relating to the use of corrupt agents in the oil and gas sector. This compensation payment from the UK to Nigeria demonstrates that when such acts of crime are identified, the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will investigate these companies and where evidence is found, will ensure that they face appropriate sanctions,” Ford stated.

In his remarks, Malami who was represented by the Acting Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Benjamin Ogu Okolo, expressed profound gratitude to the Government of the United Kingdom for the support in ensuring the return of the compensation from the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) between AMEC Forster Wheeler and the UK.

“The signing of the MOU today is a signal that the UK Anti-Bribery Act will lead to the substantial return of illegally acquired profits by businesses to developing countries. We are grateful that you deemed it necessary to return this fund even though Nigeria did not participate in its negotiation of the DPA. It shows UK’s commitment to the global effort to tackle illicit financial flow and prohibit bribery in international business,” Malami said.

The funds, according to the Federal Ministry of Justice, will be channelled into the ongoing projects by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Fund, particularly the Second Niger Bridge, the Abuja-Kano Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.