Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to ensure adequate security of lives and property, Ogun State government has indicated its readiness to put in place amnesty programme for repentant criminals in the state.

It said drones would also be deployed to monitor all the nooks and crannies of Ogun State to nip criminal activities in the bud.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, disclosed these at the weekend while speaking at the first coronation anniversary of the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, held in Ota town.

Abiodun, who warned that criminally- minded elements to change or face the wrath of the law, added that a time frame would be given after which any criminal who refuses to lay down his weapon would be dealt with.

“We will declare an amnesty programme for criminals to submit their arms. A specific period will be given after which any criminal who refused to submit his arms will face the full weight of the law.

“We will also deploy drones to monitor criminal activities in the state to guarantee safety of lives and property,” the governor said.

While assuring that education, health, agriculture and other sectors, would be given deserved attention, Abiodun said he had inspected some roads in deplorable state in Ota and its environs, with a view to rehabilitating them.

He congratulated Ota people and Aworiland, for having an Oba who is an embodiment of intellect, noting that Obalanlege’s experience in the media world had prepared him for the position of leadership.

Earlier, the Olota disclosed plans had been concluded by his people to launch a foundation that would empower Awori people, noting that government cannot provide for all the needs of the citizenry.

The monarch, however, pledged to support the state government’s efforts in combating crimes and criminality in the state.