The Ogun Police Command has established a Citizens’ Complaint Hot Centre, with 10 dedicated telephone lines for expeditious report of crimes and alleged misconduct of its personnel to boost security in the state.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Imohimi Edgal, announced this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, in Abeokuta.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 10 lines for the centre are: 07081970735; 07083817391; 08189009113; 08164684395; 08058701189; 08058701143; 08060148672; 07080154562; 08064741658 and 08064071875.

Edgal, who resumed duty on Monday, said it had become imperative to set up the centre with the special telephone lines to enhance community policing.

“As part of my strategy to ensure community policing, I have set up a citizens’ complaint hot centre here at the headquarters.

“You cannot have meaningful partnership with people if you do not have their trust. We want partnership with all stakeholders to flush out these bad eggs from the force.

“It is a platform where citizens can call to report crime and to make complaints about any policeman who harasses them or infringes on their fundamental human rights,” he said.

The police commissioner said that he was not unaware of the detestable attitude of a few of the personnel to duties, adding that the present structure would help to checkmate those with such repugnant tendencies.

He said that the command was prepared to partner with the members of the public to fight crime in the state headlong.

Edgal said that he had gone round some communities and noticed low police visibility in most neighbourhoods, adding that such loopholes would be blocked.

According to him, there will be two police pin-down points during the day and three at night in every neighbourhood. (NAN)