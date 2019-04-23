Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command on Tuesday said that the ongoing security onslaught against bandits in Sokoto and Zamfara states, and along the Niger Republic border, has led to an unexpected blowback, threatening the peace of Kebbi State.

Commissioner of Police Mr Garba Muhammad Danjuma, who confirmed this during the official launching of Operation PUFF ADDER in Birnin-Kebbi, said the concerted efforts of security agencies have forced bandits to flee into towns and villages in Kebbi State.

“Intelligence at our disposal in the command has shown that the peaceful nature of the state is being threatened due to the ongoing same Operation Puff Adder at Zamfara/Sokoto and Niger Republic borders,” he said.

“These concerted efforts of the security agencies in these states, force the bandits to flee and infiltrate into the villages in Arewa, Fakai, Jega, Maiyama, Koko, Suru and Danko/Wasagu local government areas of Kebbi State.

“It has also been observed that the hoodlums have taken banditry as a quick money making venture. This problem can only be checked or addressed if the State stakeholders join hands with the Federal Government on the war against banditry.”

He urged people of the state residing along the mining areas to be vigilant of the activities illegal miners who have been displaced by the Federal Government around the Nort-West states.

Also, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, who is the Kebbi State Chairman of the Council of Chiefs, while speaking at the occasion, called for the empowerment of traditional rulers in the country to solve Nigeria’s security challenges.

The Emir, who expressed worry over the activities of bandits in Zamfara State, noted that many people cannot travel by road through Zamfara because they were afraid of bandits and kidnappers along Zamfara road.

“Many people are taking planes to Kebbi to avoid Zamfara. The people of Zamfara are coming to Kebbi to seek for shelter, that shows how serious the situation…,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by the AIG in charge of zone 10, Sokoto, Mr Muhammed A. Mustapha, Emir of Argugun Alhaji Muhammed Mera, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by the SSG, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, among others.