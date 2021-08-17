From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Strong indications have emerged that a combined team of Nigerian Army, Department of State Security (DSS) and crack Police detectives has taken over the investigation into the abduction of Mrs Betinah Benson, mother of Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Mr Friday Konbowei Benson.

Madam Benson was abducted on July 21 from her residence at Old Assembly Quarters road by men dressed in military uniform.

Sources said the takeover of investigations by the combined team of security operatives has yielded fruits with the arrest of one suspect; Stanley Woniwei, 27,from Olugbobiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Investigations revealed that the suspect was allegedly linked to the abduction of the octogenarian and is undergoing interrogation by the investigation team.

Sources said the combined team of security operatives had to wade into the matter after the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N500million from the family.

Meanwhile Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 20 –year- old alleged notorious cultist, Justice Egbo after a tip-off from members of the vigilante of Otuasega Community in Ogbia Local Government area of the state.