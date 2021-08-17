From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Strong indications have emerged that a combined team of Nigerian Army, Department of State Security (DSS) and crack Police detectives have taken over the investigation into the abduction of Mrs Betinah Benson, mother of Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, Mr Friday Konbowei Benson.

Madam Benson was abducted on July 21 from her residence at Old Assembly Quarters road by men dressed in military uniform.

Sources said the takeover of investigations by the combined team of security operatives has yielded fruits with the arrest of one suspect; Stanley Woniwei aged 27 from Olugbobiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was allegedly linked abduction of the octogenarian and is undergoing interrogation by the investigation team.

Sources said the combined team of security operatives had to wade into the matter after the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N500million from the family.

Meanwhile the operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested a 20 –years- old notorious cultist, Justice Egbo after a tip-off from members of the vigilante of Otuasega Community in Ogbia Local Government area of the State.

Egbo a notorious member of the dreaded Bobos cult group was arrested on Tuesday August at about 7am at Otuasega, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development in a statement in Yenagoa, said Egbo has confessional statements to the Police.

“He has confessed to being a member of Bobos cult group and he is assisting the Police with vital information on other suspected members.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Echeng E. Echeng has ordered for discreet Investigation and upon conclusion, the case will be charged to court.”