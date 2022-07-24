From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Joint security forces have killed two of the gunmen terrorising parts of Anambra State. They also recovered weapons, vehicles and others from them.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Sunday, said that the joint security operatives engaged the criminals in a gun battle, neutralised two while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

The statement reads: “Anambra State Security Forces comprising of the military and police, neutralized two gunmen, recovered four automatic pump action, one cutlass, one ash colour Lexus jeep 350 with reg. nos KJA- 666HE, one white Toyota hilux jeep without reg nos., one white Toyota Corolla with reg. nos. HAL- 732RF, one sliver Highlander jeep without reg nos, four motorcycles without reg. nos.

“The recovery is following a distress call at about 9:30am on 23/7/2022 along Onitsha/Owerri Expressway, junction leading to Okija Nkwo Market, where some hoodlums blocked the road and were robbing/extorting motorists. The Joint Forces responded swiftly engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel neutralized one of the armed men while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds.

“In another development, police operatives at about 3:30pm on same date while on clearance operation sighted, another criminal gang at Nkwo Market Okija, harassing sellers/buyers and residents in the area.

“The operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel. One of the suspects was neutralized and two automatic pump action and one marchet recovered while others fled the scene.

“No casualty on part of the operatives and the situation has been brought under control. Meanwhile, operation is still ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing gang members.

“The Commissioner Of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, while charging the operatives to sustain the tempo against onslaught on criminal elements (sic), ordered patrols be intensified and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls in the state.”