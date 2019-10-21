TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Three dreaded kidnap suspects have been shot dead in a combined operation by men of the Nigerian Army and local vigilance team in Elele Alimini community, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred yesterday, following a rip-off by members of the public.

It was also gathered that three other suspects sustained serious bullet wounds during the gun duel between the soldiers in collaboration with local vigilance group against the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident to journalists, Head of the local vigilance team in Elele Alimini, John Woke, disclosed that the criminals had abducted their victims and whisked them off to their hideout in a nearby forest along Elele Barrack.

Woke said kidnappers kept the victims in the forest and demanded ransom from their relatives.

According to him, following a tip-off by members of the public, his group subsequently hinted the men of Nigeria Army, who quickly led the operation into the criminals’ hideout.

He said the kidnappers, on sighting the soldiers, opened fire, but they were overpowered by the superior fireworks of the Army, leading to the death of three bandits.