From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Joint security team, comprising the police, army and vigilance groups, yesterday, shot three kidnappers dead along the Benin-Ekpoma road, Edo State.

The incident occurred at Okhuo, in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects had reportedly taken over the busy highway Tuesday morning, but were driven into the forest by security operatives who engaged them in a gun battle.

Travellers plying the road were said to have been stranded for several hours while the security operatives engaged the hoodlums.

It was learnt that an unidentified young man who was driving a Lexus SUV was hit by stray bullets in his shoulder during the shooting.

Not deterred by the presence of the security personnel, the gunmen again laid siege to the highway yesterday morning to ambush travellers plying the road.

The security operatives again came to the rescue of the commuters as they engaged the hoodlums, who succumbed to the superior firepower of the security men.

Three of the suspected kidnappers were neutralized during the gun duel, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, said, “It’s true, sir, it happened yesterday (Tuesday) at 6:20am at Okhuo, in Ehor area, but the combined team of the police and the military foiled the attempt.

Nobody was kidnapped. One person, a young man driving Lexus 350, was hit in his car in his shoulder.

“Meanwhile, today (Wednesday), the hoodlums came out again and three of them were gunned down by the combined team of the police, military and vigilante. Edo must be safe,” Bello said.